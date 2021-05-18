Editorial: New legislative district map better reflects the state

Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed bills redistricting the Oklahoma Legislature for the next 10 years.

The revised districts equally divide the state’s 3.9 million people into 101 House districts and 48 Senate constituencies, thus complying with federal one-person, one-vote rule.

COVID-19 issues delayed census figures needed to complete the redistricting, pushing lawmakers close to their legal deadline for finishing the process.

With Republicans firmly in control of both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office, there was reason to suspect at the beginning of the process that it would be done secretively and in a partisan fashion. That’s certainly been the pattern in the past regardless of which party controlled the Legislature.

We were surprised and pleased then to see a relatively open process and an improved result.

The House and Senate held 22 town hall meetings — 18 in person and four virtual — to get input from the public. Proposed redistricting maps and related materials were made available for review online.