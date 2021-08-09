Editorial: New Leader named for Tulsa's Gathering Place

Congratulations and welcome to Julio Badin, the newly announced executive director of the Gathering Place.
The Gathering Place is the unique public-private park along Riverside Drive that has quickly become one of the city’s biggest drawing cards, a recruiting tool for new businesses and young entrepreneurs and a point of great civic pride.
Badin, 53, brings an interesting background to the challenge of running the park right.
He worked 18 years in management of Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, before moving to Texas to become senior vice president of customer experience at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
At the airport he was a creative problem-solver. He helped introduce wait-time technology that allows travelers to check to see how long a wait they can expect at each of the airport’s 16 checkpoints. Available as an app, the technology helps airport travelers make plans before they get to the airport.
In a recent interview with the Tulsa World’s Kevin Canfield, Badin spoke of his continuing passion for ensuring top-quality customer service and doing so efficiently.
“What are the efficiencies? How do we run the park the best way we can in the most efficient manner?” he said. “And then the second piece of that is, how do we give the customers what they want?
“Those two pieces I am very excited about, and I think we have just started with that opportunity.”
Badin replaces founding Executive Director Tony Moore, whose creative energy made the Gathering Place a world-recognized gem.
Despite those early successes, the park still has potential for growth.
The park has gone from 66.5 acres to nearly 100 acres. A 50,000-square-foot children’s museum is under construction where there once was a parking lot.
It’s an exciting period for the Gathering Place and for Tulsa, and we look forward to Badin’s leadership.
