Editorial: New law will put focus on shoring up marijuana regulatory environment

With little attention last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt approved Senate Bill 1543 as a major step in reorganizing the oversight of the marijuana industry for better public safety.

The law, effective Nov. 1, separates the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority from the State Health Department and makes it an independent agency.

We have typically been skeptical of creating more state agencies, but this is a unique situation. By having a free-standing organization, we see the focus being good to sort out problems in the burgeoning industry.

For too long, lawmakers avoided passing any marijuana-use laws. Oklahoma voters did it themselves through an initiative petition and a state question in 2018.

The state was ill-prepared for what followed, and the language of the petition didn’t set up a well-constructed model. It led to a flood of legal distributors, and the state became home to criminals seeking to expand their enterprises.

Those loose regulations ushered in at least 8,000 legal growers at one point, more than what could be legally consumed in the state. That caused prices to plummet. It hurt the industry and opened up Oklahoma to possible abuse.

Since August, things have started changing. The OMMA has doubled its staff to 200 people and and is ready for implementation of a seed-to-sale inventory-tracking. The additional inspectors mean more monitors to find illegal activity. The tracking program is another tool to tamp down the black market.

Under HB 1543, the OMMA director will be appointed directly by the governor with the consent of the Senate.

We have been impressed with how OMMA Director Adria Berry has led the agency through this transition. Before she took the job in August, the agency had three directors in three years. That churn of administrators hampered efforts to strengthen regulation.

Other efforts are under consideration, such as increasing fees and prepackaging products for retail sale.

The majority of states have some form of legal marijuana, and the journey has been rocky. The federal refusal to change the classification of marijuana from a Schedule 1 drug — equal to heroine and cocaine — complicates the regulatory landscape.

But Oklahoma lawmakers are being diligent to carry out the will of voters and address challenges as they arise.

For now, having an agency giving its singular attention to the marijuana industry is what Oklahoma needs. It’s important that the state have a workable regulatory environment for fairness and the protection of residents.

