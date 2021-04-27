 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: New law treats people in mental health crises as patients, not prisoners
0 comments

Editorial: New law treats people in mental health crises as patients, not prisoners

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
State Capitol (copy) (copy) (copy)

Senate Bill 3 passed both chambers of the Legislature without a single no vote. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed it into law last week.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World file

Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed legislation that will improve the way law enforcement handles people in mental health crises.

The change should improve the situation for everyone involved.

Under previous law, police and deputies in some parts of the state had few alternatives for dealing with people in mental health crises but to take them to jail, said Sen. David Bullard, the author of Senate Bill 3.

Bullard’s bill, crafted over the course of three years and two interim studies, explicitly authorizes police to connect the those people to mental health professionals using telemedicine, a practice that is already in place in some parts of the state.

In many cases, the mental health professional on the other side of the telemedicine link will be able to get the person in a better state and connected to appropriate aftercare, ending the incident.

If further assessment is needed, the new law provides for law enforcement to take the person to an appropriate facility within 30 miles.

After than assessment, if the mental health provider determines the patient is a danger to himself or others and needs to be held, the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment will transport the patient to an in-patient facility.

Under previous law, that second level of transportation was the responsibility of the police, and it sometimes had officers off the streets for hours.

Follow-up legislation will give the mental health department additional funding to pay for the new transportation responsibilities.

For people in mental health crises, the change should humanize the situation — putting them in the charge of mental health professionals, not police officers.

For law enforcement, it will mean less time transporting people and more time on the streets.

Everyone comes out ahead.

SB 3 passed both chambers of the Legislature without a single no vote. It was an obviously needed reform that no one was willing to take the time to fix, until Bullard did.

People in mental health crises are ill. They deserve to be treated like patients, not prisoners. That’s the idea behind SB 3.

Featured video:

Wayne Greene reads the April 25 Tulsa World editorial, “We're skeptical about initial plans for a new home for city courts, jail and public safety leadership”
0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Chauvin case leaves underlying problems exposed, unresolved
Editorial

Editorial: Chauvin case leaves underlying problems exposed, unresolved

  • Updated

Faced with overwhelming videotaped evidence and the testimony of undisputed experts, the Chauvin jury came back with three convictions. We're thankful that events in Minneapolis were greeted with celebrations instead of civil disturbance, the editorial says. The world remained calm ... until next time.

Editorial: SB 838 would allow taxpayers to secure base funding for police, fire and emergency medical services
Editorial

Editorial: SB 838 would allow taxpayers to secure base funding for police, fire and emergency medical services

  • Updated

If approved, SB 838 would allow cities to fund some police, fire or emergency medical services costs with a property tax of up to 5 mills. That would leave the municipal sales tax revenue to fund any remainder of public safety costs and other city services, such as parks, public transportation and animal welfare. It also would allow the city to try more innovative public service efforts, such increased availability of mental health crisis teams.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News