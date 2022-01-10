Editorial: New federal agriculture programs could reshape American food supply

The first grants from new U.S. Department of Agriculture programs intended to bolster food purchasing from local producers are coming to Oklahoma through the schools. These have the possibility of transforming the American food system to focus on quality, fresh and locally grown food.

Last summer, the USDA announced it would invest up to $1 billion to support and expand emergency food networks in response to more people in need due to the pandemic. Funded through the American Rescue Plan, it envisions reshaping the food supply chain to focus on local farmers, ranchers and food producers.

From this came cooperative agreements for local food purchase assistance. It provides organizations the flexibility for designing food buying programs and creating partnerships with local producers within a 400-mile delivery area.

This incentivizes looking closer to home for food contracts rather than going to the large, corporate suppliers that depend on out-of-state or foreign markets.