Editorial: New city contract with FOP offers competitive, professional salaries for people who must meet professional standards

A new city contract with the Fraternal Order of Police should put to rest any concerns about anyone defunding the police in Tulsa.

The agreement, approved by members of the police union earlier this month, will increase police salaries and benefits by about $8.3 million a year. The contract runs through June 30, 2022.

With the agreement, the Tulsa Police Department goes from the eighth-highest paid department in the state to the seventh-highest paid, according to FOP leaders. A city survey of nearby districts shows that starting pay for new TPD officers was second highest to Broken Arrow, and TPD’s annual maximum salary for new officers ranked fourth highest behind Broken Arrow, Bixby and Sand Springs. Mayor G.T. Bynum says the new contract brings Tulsa into parity with competing cities.

With the new contract, starting pay goes to $57,942. Those at the officer rank can max out at $79,990, a $6,000 increase.

Sergeants will earn at least $74,958, up $15,000, and can go as high as $86,173, an increase of about $5,000.

As the officer moves up the ranks, salaries rise. Lieutenants range from $81,473 (a $15,000 increase) to $92,100 ($7,000 more). Captains’ starting pay jumps to $96,990 a year and maxes out at $104,500.