Editorial: New center critical in saving Tulsa's youth

A capital campaign of up to $10 million kicked off last week to build a facility in Tulsa dedicated to immediate youth mental health evaluations 24 hours a day. It’s needed.

Children and teenagers across Oklahoma are dying and suffering from brain disorders. Services are difficult to obtain, from prevention to crisis, and caregivers feel paralyzed in this health care system.

Last month, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum promised in a State of the City address to bring a one-stop triage center for families in a brain health crisis, pledging $1 million from city funds for the project.

Bynum included a couple of statistics: 4,000 Tulsa County children attempt suicide annually, and last year, a record 1,300 children arrived at Tulsa County emergency rooms in mental health distress.

Here is another: On average, 32% more youths die from suicide in Oklahoma than in the rest of the nation. That spiked during the past two years, prompting the state’s mental health advocates to call Oklahoma’s youth suicides an “epidemic.”

And still more: A statewide survey of Oklahoma middle and high school students in 2020 found that nearly 10% had made at least one suicide attempt, 17% had considered suicide and 60% had experienced high or moderate psychological distress.

Of the crisis beds available for youth in the state, 60% are in Oklahoma City.

Counseling and Recovery Services of Oklahoma, or CRSOK, opened Tulsa’s first Youth Evaluation Services crisis center in June on the St. Francis Health System’s main campus but outgrew the space. It moved to a larger location at 9912 E. 21st St., but demand continues to grow.

The center on 21st will be open about 18 months while CRSOK seeks to build a bigger center near 31st Street and Sheridan Road, according to reporter Michael Overall.

It will serve 5- to 17-year-olds who need more than routine brain health care but not enough for hospitalization. The center will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide assessments, stabilization and referrals for additional treatment if needed.

The YES center’s operational costs will be funded by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, allowing it to provide care at little to no cost to patients.

The center is a critical part of services needed to stem escalating brain health problems, but more will be required, including bolstering the provider pipeline and adding more preventative care.

Oklahoma must do better by its youth, and this is a great step forward for the Tulsa area.