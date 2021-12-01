Editorial: Need stronger hate crime protections against consistent harassment of LGBTQ+ community

About two dozen volunteers cleaned up the vandalism that year.

In 2017, someone with a pellet gun shot 13 times at the windows of the center in the middle of the night. That marked the first time the center had been targeted since it moved to that location in 2005.

Before the center purchased the downtown property, it was housed in several rental properties, with each one vandalized.

The state’s hate crime law does not apply to these acts. The statute applies to malicious intimidation or harassment based on race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin or disability but does not include sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.

If legislators would include these categories, those targeting the center would get the message this type of targeted destruction and threat will not be condoned.