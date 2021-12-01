Editorial: Need stronger hate crime protections against consistent harassment of LGBTQ+ community

It was a sad reality that Oklahomans for Equality had replacement signs made when Pride Street was named in 2018. Now, those are all gone.
That’s how often the signs and the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, near Fourth Street and Kenosha Avenue in downtown Tulsa, are targeted for vandalism and destruction.
The latest cowardly act came during the week of Thanksgiving when the Pride Street signs were permanently destroyed. These are privately funded, and a campaign started for replacement and upkeep at okeq.org/donate. Contributions may be earmarked for this purpose.
It’s an embarrassment for our city that Oklahomans for Equality requires a fund anticipating future damage.
These types of attacks should not be tolerated. These are not juvenile hijinks or victimless crimes.
These acts are filled with hate, intolerance and meant to demoralize and threaten the LGBTQ+ community.
It was just two years ago when an outdoor mural on the center’s Black Box theater of playwright Lynn Riggs was defaced with the word “abomination” in black spray paint. The attackers would have benefited from knowing Riggs — a gay man from Claremore and of Cherokee heritage — wrote 30 plays including “Green Grow the Lilacs,” later adapted into the musical “Oklahoma!”
About two dozen volunteers cleaned up the vandalism that year.
In 2017, someone with a pellet gun shot 13 times at the windows of the center in the middle of the night. That marked the first time the center had been targeted since it moved to that location in 2005.
Before the center purchased the downtown property, it was housed in several rental properties, with each one vandalized.
The state’s hate crime law does not apply to these acts. The statute applies to malicious intimidation or harassment based on race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin or disability but does not include sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.
If legislators would include these categories, those targeting the center would get the message this type of targeted destruction and threat will not be condoned.
However, in Tulsa, the damage of the Pride Street signs could be considered a violation of a municipal hate crime, which was approved by the City Council last year. It only applies to misdemeanor crimes and a conviction could lead to fines up to $1,000 and six months in jail.
If the vandals intended to bully or unsettle the LGBTQ+ community, they failed.
“This is an act of intimidation and an attempt to scare us out of being who we are. We have fought for too long to be able to call this ‘Pride Street,’ and we will not back down,” said Toby Jenkins, executive director of the nonprofit.
We stand with Oklahomans for Equality, wanting stronger laws to protect our LGBTQ+ neighbors and an to end this consistent harassment.
