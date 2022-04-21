Editorial: Nearly $700 tax package worth gamble, but not secrecy that goes with it

The last-minute request of $698 million in tax incentives from Gov. Kevin Stitt to recruit an electric vehicle factory could reposition the state as a technology hub.

Oklahoma is in the running for an EV manufacturing company - not yet publicly named - to be built at the Mid-America Industrial Park in Pryor. State officials say it could pump $26 billion into the economy in five years.

The House debate focused on the role of government in shaping the economy. The small government side argued against such massive tax giveaways. Others backed strategically placed investments but sought details about safeguards.

It was an spirited discussion free of partisanship, a welcomed moment from the Capitol.

Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, who represents the industrial park district, opposed the package, saying the residents didn't want it - a claim disputed by state officials. He's skeptical of the product, believing it is part of President Joe Biden's "green agenda" and will flood the community with liberal outsiders.

Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville, was more direct, "I don't want Oklahoma to change."

That explains much of the political divide today — a fear of change. But, like always, change is inevitable. Oklahoma must evolve to prosper.

Speaker Pro Tem Kyle Hilbert correctly pointed out that electric vehicles are the future. Automotive manufacturers have already stopped or are phasing out internal combustion engines.

Oklahoma must diversify its revenue sources. Oil and gas can co-exist with EV manufacturing, which has only shown growth.

The tax package creates a program called LEAD, for Large-scale Economic Activity and Development Act. It requires the company to invest between $3.6 to $4.5 billion in capital and to create at least 4,000 jobs. It would then get rebates of about $613 million. The money would come from the state reserves.

It passed the House 81-17.

The problem is how this tax package came to be. The state reportedly has been negotiating for months with the company, and legislators were left in the dark. They had 48 hours to consider the measure.

Some government incentives have worked beautifully in luring companies that give much higher returns on investment. Others have failed miserably.

Stitt's administration has a few business bungles including the current investigation of the Swadley's BBQ contract with the state Tourism Department and contract given to a Tulsa businessman for PPE never received.

There remain questions about affect on the environment, particularly water and air quality, and workforce needs.

Tax incentives for business are a gamble. From what we see, this one is worth taking.

This Fortune 500 company has a track record, with manufacturing salaries averaging about $60,000. The loss of state revenue can potentially be overcome with the taxable income of workers and injection of spending in local businesses.

That domino effect grows municipal and state income that can be spent on services such as education, mental health and law enforcement.

We support this tax package for its company requirements and forward-thinking diversification of revenue. But, we oppose the secrecy that led to limited discussion.

