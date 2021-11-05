Editorial: NCAA wrong and unfair about OSU, proving its irrelevance

The OSU coaches and school officials did not violate NCAA rules or obstruct inquiries.

The person who should have been punished went to prison. To go beyond that is just mean and capricious.

OSU coach Mike Boynton and Athletic Director Chad Weiberg used all the right words Wednesday to the describe the situation: disgusted, dismayed, frustrated and flawed.

OSU President Kayse Shrum called the post-season ban “excessive,” not in alignment with the facts and a “reflection of a broken system.”

“I am surprised the NCAA would turn their backs on principles of fairness, justice and equality when considering what would have been an appropriate response to the facts,” she said.

We go further to say the NCAA is proving its irrelevance and giving more reasons for schools to find an alternative membership system.

The NCAA is to provide oversight for fair play and encourage the growth and development of young athletes in amateur sports. The system worked in finding and penalizing the bad actor. The organization has failed miserably in its treatment of student-athletes.