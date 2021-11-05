Editorial: NCAA wrong and unfair about OSU, proving its irrelevance

The refusal of the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee to correct unfair sanctions against the Oklahoma State University basketball program is a punishment on the innocent.
The NCAA has a history of inconsistent treatment of sports programs. This one shows an appalling lack of judgment that ought to concern all member universities.
The OSU sanctions stem from a 2017 recruiting bribery scandal involving a short-term assistant acting alone and with self-interest. He later went to South Carolina to continue his corrupt actions.
An FBI probe led that coach to a three-month prison term and restitution. An OSU player caught in the coach’s web repaid $300 after feeling it was wrongly received.
The NCAA’s investigation found that OSU did not have systemic flaws or any evidence of anyone else being involved. OSU officials cooperated each step of the way.
Still, the NCAA levied heavy sanctions against the Cowboys, including a ban on post-season tournament play in 2022. South Carolina escaped heavy penalties.
As Tulsa World sports columnist Guerin Emig noted, the current team members were in middle school when this occurred. Many have no idea who that coach was or what he did. Yet they are paying the price.
The OSU coaches and school officials did not violate NCAA rules or obstruct inquiries.
The person who should have been punished went to prison. To go beyond that is just mean and capricious.
OSU coach Mike Boynton and Athletic Director Chad Weiberg used all the right words Wednesday to the describe the situation: disgusted, dismayed, frustrated and flawed.
OSU President Kayse Shrum called the post-season ban “excessive,” not in alignment with the facts and a “reflection of a broken system.”
“I am surprised the NCAA would turn their backs on principles of fairness, justice and equality when considering what would have been an appropriate response to the facts,” she said.
We go further to say the NCAA is proving its irrelevance and giving more reasons for schools to find an alternative membership system.
The NCAA is to provide oversight for fair play and encourage the growth and development of young athletes in amateur sports. The system worked in finding and penalizing the bad actor. The organization has failed miserably in its treatment of student-athletes.
Nothing about these heavy sanctions is right. The players, coaches and OSU officials did nothing to deserve this unjust treatment. It’s unfair and wrong.