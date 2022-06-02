Editorial: National epidemic of mass shootings at the door of Tulsa and Oklahoma

No longer are mass shootings merely abstractions for Tulsans or Oklahomans.

Four employees in the Natalie Medical Building at Saint Francis Hospital were killed Wednesday before the gunman took his life. Just days before, a shooter gunned down eight people at a Memorial Day gathering in Taft, killing one person.

This national tragedy and cycle of mass gun violence is here, at our door.

We grieve with the families. We mourn alongside their friends and colleagues.

Tulsa became the nation's 233rd mass shooting so far this year. Taft holds the 228th spot.

Our nation has become a country in constant crisis. People are falling to their knees in prayer and asking for help, for guidance, for something to make sense of the senseless.

Words cannot soothe this trauma. Thoughts are no balm to this pain.

It's hard finding a light in these dark moments. But, we find heroism in the police and other frontline workers who walked into danger.

We honor the valor of health care workers for their service during an emotionally and physically draining pandemic. Now, they face unfathomable tragedy and a different kind of fear on the job.

Tulsa and Oklahoma have faced malevolence before and rallied to become stronger, from the city's 1921 race massacre to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

We have the capacity to emerge wiser and with determined purpose.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, along with all community leaders, offered condolences and words of comfort. He added this when asked about the uptick in mass shootings: "If we want to have a policy discussion, that is something to be had in the future, but not tonight. Not tonight."

We give him that — a moment to just feel the sorrow and loss, to acknowledge this shared suffering and heartache, to hug those close to us. To cry.

But tomorrow and all the tomorrows after that, we need to talk about policy. There is now no down time between mass shootings. We need to stop others from having to endure this shock and grief.

