Editorial: Narrow Senate defeat on private school voucher bill supports public education

It was an intense debate attracting plenty of out-of-state support, but the Oklahoma Senate made the right choice in defeating the latest private school voucher bill.

Senate Bill 1647 would have given private school students between $3,600 and $5,300 for tuition, with the money coming from the public schools budget.

It was voted down 22-24. The measure needed 26 votes to pass.

The proposal from Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, was pushed by several top state leaders including Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, who is running for State Superintendent.

The measure was fraught with problems and would have harmed public schools, particularly in rural areas.

The proposal did not require documentation on how those tax dollars would be spent. It did not require reports to determine the quality of education paid by public dollars. It did not mandate private schools accept all students.

Originally, it did not increase the education budget, which would have cut the existing per-pupil allocations into smaller amounts. Education officials estimated it would have pulled $118.5 million to $161.8 million from the public school budget.

Treat amended the bill to put in $128.5 million to offset the cost of the measure. Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said that amount would pay for 3,657 public teacher salaries.

If that money can be found to fund private schools, then it ought to be found for public schools.

Right now, the biggest challenge for Oklahoma schools is recruitment and retention of teachers and staff. Some schools have had to occasionally close for lack of employees.

This shortage has reached a crisis point, best illustrated in the consistent annual records set in emergency certification, which puts unqualified teachers in classrooms. In a decade, it went from 32 emergency certifications to 3,228 (2011 to 2021).

This deep problem in staffing affects quality by not having experienced employees, increasing turnover and hurting workforce morale.

After the 2018 teacher walkout, progress was made in teacher pay. The state is now at No. 35 in average starting teacher salary and No. 34 in average salary, according to the National Education Association. But, the per-pupil expenditure is at 46th nationally.

If lawmakers are unhappy with public schools, it’s their responsibility to improve it with needed resources. They are charged with providing a public education for all students, not a private one for a few.

Public schools are where at least 90% of Oklahoma children and youth attend, and this is where attention needs to be placed.

Voucher bills—by whatever name school choice people want to call them—don’t help public education.

Good bet this isn’t the last we see of vouchers. The session isn’t over, and there is always next year.

We thank the senators who put aside political pressures and cast a no vote on this proposal. They recognized this would worsen Oklahoma’s public schools.

