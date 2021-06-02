Editorial: Naming Oklahoma's President Donald J. Trump Highway was meant to "own" the Democrats, and it worked

We don’t have any problem with honoring Inhofe while he is still living. Inhofe is a transportation hero. The fifth and sixth lanes of Interstate 44 in Tulsa are a testament to the senator’s clout and his willingness to use it for his hometown.

The expensive I-44 project never would have happened except for Inhofe’s efforts as a senior member of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, but that road is already named for someone else, W.G. Skelly. Choosing a road close to Tinker Field is appropriate, too. As a member, chairman and ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Inhofe has always been a champion of the American military.

Naming a piece of Oklahoma highway after Trump accomplished its primary intent, which was to provoke Democrats and others whose blood pressures rise at the thought of Trump. It was an alpha dog legislative tactic meant to “own” the liberals, and gauging from the reaction it has received, it worked. The road will probably get more letters to the editor than it gets traffic.