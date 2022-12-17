Editorial: Naming Commission results show nonpartisanship approach at its best

A Jenks resident’s service on the U.S. Naming Commission ought to remind Americans the good result a bipartisan, diplomatic approach can bring.

The renaming of locations and removal of statues related to the Confederacy evokes high emotion. The move stems from the nation’s quest to reconcile our history with slavery, which was defended by the states seceding from the U.S.

In 2021, the National Defense Authorization Act created the Commission on the Naming of Items of the Department of Defense that Commemorate the Confederate States of America or Any Person Who Served Voluntarily with the Confederates States of America — generally just called the Naming Commission.

The task was to identify and make recommendations about Department of Defense assets glorifying and memorializing the Confederacy and those who voluntarily served it. The commission reviewed base names, unit insignias, buildings, art installations and place names.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, a long-time member of the Senate Armed Forces Committee, was not a fan of the Naming Commission and didn’t want changes forced on the military. Inhofe tapped his friend and former Tulsa County Republican Party Chairman Jerry Buchanan to serve on it. It was a volunteer position that would be time-consuming and highly charged at times.

Buchanan, a drill sergeant from the Vietnam era, agreed out of a duty to serve — an honorable and patriotic act.

The commission focused on 10 bases with names linked to the Confederacy, making visits to hear from community members and those in active service. The opinions ranged from those adamant nothing change to others enthusiastic for another name. Nine bases were recommended for name redesignation; one was outside the scope of the commission.

Buchanan told reporter Randy Krehbiel that the most resistant were community members, particularly military retirees, based on name nostalgia and not necessarily the person.

We supported the renaming of bases to reflect our current values and serve as inspiration for future generations. But coming up with new names presents unique challenges, especially with the commission receiving 3,663 unique names for consideration.

The commission took care not to advance a name that could turn out to be more problematic than the one being replaced.

Each step of this process was likely difficult in finding common ground. Yet, commission members ranging in political leaning found their way to do that.

“This commission was 100% nonpartisan. That was the beauty of it. We did not let our political views get in the way of making decisions.

“Am I more conservative than most of the commissioners? Absolutely. Are they more liberal than me? Absolutely. But we respected each other so much that I changed their minds on some things, and they changed my mind on some things.”

That’s how public service should work. The best outcomes always come from the give-and-take of listening and negotiation, not dominance and all-or-nothing.

We thank Buchanan for his service to the nation and for showing leadership on the commission.