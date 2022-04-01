Editorial: Moving 'tent cities' of people who are homeless doesn't fix the problem

It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that the recent removal of the homeless encampments west of downtown Tulsa only temporarily moved the problems.

Those experiencing homelessness are still without shelter and services. Some have returned; some have shifted their camps; and some have whereabouts unknown.

This did not provide a solution. It only moved it out of sight. It is the wrong way to approach helping people who are homeless.

Many people who are living on the streets are not merely down on their luck. They usually face significant problems with unmet needs in brain health or substance abuse, requiring housing with wraparound social services and health care.

The desire to get rid of these makeshift tent cities makes sense. They cause problems for surrounding neighborhoods, including trash build-up, rising crime and hygiene issues. They lower property values and drive away economic prosperity.

We understand the need and moral imperative to find other locations for those who are erecting shanties and tents for shelter. The most effective way to do that is by working with those individuals to find appropriate housing, including locations that accept pets.

The latest effort did not do that; officials just told people to move along, according to Tulsa World journalists documenting the removal.

The Department of Transportation cleared brush and trees. About a week later, city of Tulsa security guards told those in the encampments to leave, and prisoners in Department of Corrections custody cleaned up debris as they left.

No social workers or mental health professionals were on site when this took place.

It went against best practices and the housing plan administered by the nonprofit Housing Solutions. Outreach teams typically spend weeks or months building a relationship with campers to get them into the right type of housing.

Some campers may be reluctant due to being in a mental health crisis or issues with past experiences, pet ownership or other needs.

A consequence of disbanding a site without those outreach teams present is setting back the connections made. It only forms a distrust and doesn’t get anyone off the streets.

“The important thing to acknowledge is: The sweeping of a camp doesn’t eliminate that person’s homelessness. Housing does,” said Becky Gligo, Housing Solutions executive director.

Tulsa has a housing problem and a homeless problem. The city does not have enough different types of affordable housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of being homeless. The situation is getting worse.

More than 2,300 people were experiencing homelessness in Tulsa last month, including nearly 300 people who were new to homelessness. That is an increase from 1,700 in February 2021.

This is a community problem that is not getting better. Tulsans have a history of solving big problems through innovation and collaboration. We can do better than this.

