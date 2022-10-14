Editorial: Moving animal shelter smart idea with a lot of potential

With high construction costs, the idea of moving the Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter to a place near the zoo holds promise for needed big changes.

The existing shelter at 3031 N. Erie Ave. has been plagued with structural and foundational problems for decades. Anyone visiting the shelter can see and smell the deplorable conditions surrounding the abused and orphaned pets.

Four years ago, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum prioritized animal welfare in an eight-point city plan, citing public safety as a significant reason.

A commission led by Susan Savage, former Tulsa mayor and former Oklahoma secretary of state, was formed in October 2018 to lead the effort.

Much has been accomplished. Partnerships have been formed with groups including the Humane Society of Tulsa and the Tulsa Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Staff has increased, hours have become more public friendly and city ordinances have been modernized.

The original projected cost of bringing the shelter up to national best practices standards was $4.7 million. The 2019 voter-approved $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal package included about $2 million for shelter improvements and expansion, to be added to the city’s previous commitment of $2.7 million.

Tulsa-based GH2 Architects was chosen as the designer, and plans were ready to go when the pandemic hit.

Now that construction cost has ballooned to $8.1 million.

In April, city and county officials approved another $2.5 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds for animal shelter use — bringing the total available to about $7.23 million.

Rather than sink funds into what could be a money pit, city officials looked at eight to 10 of its existing properties to see about new construction, as reported by Kevin Canfield.

A 3.5-acre site at the intersection of 36th Street North and Pawnee Drive, just west of Sheridan Road near the Tulsa Zoo, is under serious consideration.

It would be a good move.

The shelter’s challenges include its current location. The property is hard to find, with a clunking access point.

City officials say they used data on where the highest concentration of stray animals are being picked up and what parts of the city have had the most adoptions. Those are worthy metrics to use when placing an animal shelter.

We see great potential in the idea of building a new shelter. Sometimes, patching up old facilities, especially animal shelters, isn’t going to be as effective as just starting over.

New construction at a more accessible and visible location could be the kind of drastic improvement Tulsa needs in its animal shelter.