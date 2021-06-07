Editorial: Move on from privatizing Medicaid and work

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has set aside plans to privatize Medicaid management, giving the state another chance to get it right.

In a 6-3 decision last week, the court found the Oklahoma Health Care Authority needed legislative approval to implement SoonerSelect, a program favored by Gov. Kevin Stitt that moves management of the public health program into the private sector.

It marks the second ruling from the state’s top court reversing Stitt’s plans that were outside his legal authority. The other rejected compacts Stitt made with two Oklahoma tribal nations regarding sports gaming that didn’t have legislative approval.

We were never sold on the plan to manage Medicaid privately. Oklahoma tried that before, and it failed.

It is based on the false assumption that putting an intermediary between costs and providers provides efficiency. The only way to save money is to cut the fees or treat fewer people. Both are bad outcomes when it comes to Medicaid.

It was opposed by most medical providers, many legislators and advocates working in low-income communities. The lawsuit to stop the plan was filed in February by the state’s largest professional medical associations.