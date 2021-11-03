Editorial: Mother Road Market thriving for entrepreneurs and neighborhood revitalization

Finding its way through the pandemic gives the third anniversary of the Mother Road Market even more reason to celebrate.
The nonprofit food hall was founded by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation as a restaurant incubator with an original 20 entrepreneurs under one roof. An expansion of The Shops in 2020 provided retail space. Since it opened, more than 250 new business owners have operated in the center, with 27 presently in service.
Located on the southwest corner of 11th Street and Lewis Avenue, it serves as an affordable launching pad for entrepreneurs and revitalizes a stretch of Route 66.
Such new ventures always carry risk, but the COVID-19 economic shutdown has been devastating to restaurants and retailers.
From the start, the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation led programs to raise funds to help the Mother Road Market merchants. It established an emergency assistance program to help its employees.
Earlier this year, the food hall increased pay for non-tipped hourly workers from $10 to $15 per hour to $13 to $17 per hour, to start a path toward providing all employees a living wage. That raise put workers 79% to 134% above Oklahoma’s minimum wage of $7.25.
Tipped hourly workers have a review each pay period to ensure they are paid a living wage. Hourly employees also will receive a monthly meal stipend that can be used to purchase food from MRM merchants.
Before the pandemic, the Mother Road Market worked with a composting company to divert thousands of pounds of waste away from landfills, and it donated extra food to nonprofit organizations dedicated to eradicating hunger.
The initiative focuses on supporting business owners from under-represented communities with a focus on women and people of color. This diversity highlights the rich culture of Tulsa residents through varied food offerings and unique stores featuring items such as wine, clothing, wellness, Latinx gifts and children’s books.
The venture has become a popular spot for Tulsans and stop for visitors on historic Route 66, and it only only appears to be growing.
We offer congratulations to the Mother Road Market for its creative business model and appreciation for support of local businesses, particularly during the country’s most challenging economic time.
