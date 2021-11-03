Editorial: Mother Road Market thriving for entrepreneurs and neighborhood revitalization

Finding its way through the pandemic gives the third anniversary of the Mother Road Market even more reason to celebrate.

The nonprofit food hall was founded by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation as a restaurant incubator with an original 20 entrepreneurs under one roof. An expansion of The Shops in 2020 provided retail space. Since it opened, more than 250 new business owners have operated in the center, with 27 presently in service.

Located on the southwest corner of 11th Street and Lewis Avenue, it serves as an affordable launching pad for entrepreneurs and revitalizes a stretch of Route 66.

Such new ventures always carry risk, but the COVID-19 economic shutdown has been devastating to restaurants and retailers.

From the start, the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation led programs to raise funds to help the Mother Road Market merchants. It established an emergency assistance program to help its employees.

Earlier this year, the food hall increased pay for non-tipped hourly workers from $10 to $15 per hour to $13 to $17 per hour, to start a path toward providing all employees a living wage. That raise put workers 79% to 134% above Oklahoma’s minimum wage of $7.25.