The $14 million given to Tulsa-area nonprofits from the federal government in the past two years for homeless programs doesn't appear to be moving the needle on meeting housing needs.

A story from reporter Kevin Canfield provided details on how the city distributed the pass-through funds, much of which are one-time grants from the COVID relief-related packages. These have been critical for responding to a growing population of homeless residents, but those funds are set to expire soon.

Nonprofits have used the money for services such as nurses at the Day Center, expansions of temporary shelters and case management to find permanent housing. Demands for those services aren't diminishing.

For years, people working with homeless residents say the biggest problem is a lack of housing, particularly in transitional and supportive units. These tend to be targeted for people with disabilities in brain or physical health or are recovering from other trauma.

In addition, the city is experiencing a jump in housing prices affecting lower- to middle-income residents. More working class people are having a difficult time finding homes and rents they can afford. For residents experiencing a job loss or pay cut, not having options could lead to homelessness.

Oklahoma has well-documented problems with outdated state laws that don't provide enough protection against predatory landlords and inconsistent eviction orders from judges.

For Tulsa's part, Mayor G.T. Bynum issued a two-year $500 million housing challenge in his November State of the City address. Details are yet to be known, but he says this will largely come from the private sector.

Historically, Tulsans have depended on philanthropists to lead the way on funding quality-of-life needs. Safety net programs such as the Day Center have been founded and sustained by private donors. Tulsa is a blessed city to have such generosity and forward-thinking patrons.

Bynum is right that this model isn't enough. It also isn't fair.

Other major cities tackle community problems with community investments — not just leaving it to the federal government and philanthropists. For Tulsa to thrive, everyone plays a role and must face the realities of its challenges. Right now, housing and homelessness rank high on that list.

Tulsa is at a crossroads. We don't want to repeat mistakes from other cities that didn't encourage enough development for a robust infrastructure for people of all economic levels. We don't want to ignore rising homelessness based on stigma and stereotypes.

With higher investments comes a need for greater transparency and coordination of programs. Tulsa is fortunate to have so many nonprofits wanting to be part of the solution. But, it's hard to discern who is setting the vision and taking charge. It's unknown what goals are being set.

We commend Bynum for tackling this complex problem, and we recognize two years may be just the start. Tulsans must be ready to use city investments to make strides in housing; a worthy use of public funds.