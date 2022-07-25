Editorial: More Republicans must stand up to hate proliferating in campaigns, public life

The bigoted rantings of a leading Republican state Senate candidate ought prompt more condemnation from members of his party.

Jarrin Jackson finished first in the GOP primary for Senate District 2 (northeast of Tulsa) despite lengthy social media posts filled with antisemitism, homophobia and fringe right-wing conspiracy theories mirroring those in the QAnon movement.

Politics of the past few years and social media have emboldened people with intolerant, hateful and racist beliefs to spew their venom without consequences.

For those who want to take that hostility and rancor into public service, members of the parties they want to represent must stand up to them. In this case, it's the Republican Party.

In a story about Jackson detailed by The Oklahoman, he has associated Jews with "evil," stated that "all Jews will go to hell" for not embracing the gospel of Jesus Christ and says he's not "beholden to Jews."

"The Jews, Illuminati, Covid shots kill. Rothschilds. Communists. Woke pastors. Social gospel. Christ will chuck a bunch of stuff in the fire," he posted. He says he's running for office to "defend Oklahomans against further communist infiltration."

His harshest vitriol targets people who are LGBTQ+, calling the term "language designed by Satan." He asserts this identification is a "gateway to pedophilia" and launches a litany of insults such as "disgusting, despicable and stupid."

These are not the words of a political outsider. He received 34% of the primary vote over account manager Ally Seifried with 32%. They face each other in an Aug. 23 runoff.

These are not misstatements or "wokeness."These are not policy or political differences.

This is bigotry. This is wrong and dangerous.

Jackson, owner of an ammunition business and combat veteran, isn't the first Oklahoma Republican leader to promote prejudice.

Former legislator and Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman John Bennett, who just lost in a primary for Congress, compared pandemic safety measures to the Holocaust and has a history of anti-Muslim rhetoric, calling the religion "a cancer."

The intolerance for people who are different is not indicative of the Republican Party. It reflects those who promote hate speech and hold that poison in their hearts.

We appreciate Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman A.J. Ferate saying that any "sort of antisemitism that may exist in the Republican Party has no place." Though, he stopped short of making comments about Jackson or the other statements made by him.

It's a start, but not nearly enough.

Bigotry inspires discrimination, division and even violence against others. Extremism like this is what party leaders ought to want out of their tents.

For the future of the Republican Party and Oklahoma, more GOP leaders must confront these ideals, letting it known intolerance won't be tolerated.