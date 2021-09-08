 Skip to main content
Editorial: More jobs available now than in the past year. Come find out local options.
Tulsa World Job Fair (copy)

Participants check out booths during a previous Tulsa World Career Fair. The next Tulsa World Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in Central Park Hall at Expo Square, near the corner of 21st Street and Yale Avenue.

 JOHN CLANTON, Tulsa World file

The American economy continues to open and grow, giving job seekers more options for getting back into the workforce.

U.S employers added 235,000 jobs last month, dropping the unemployment rate to 5.2%, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday.

Also last week, Oklahoma reported the lowest number of first-time claims for unemployment since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It marked the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending March 14, 2020.

Both initial and ongoing claims averaged over a four-week period are trending down in Oklahoma.

Tulsa and Oklahoma City unemployment rates reached prepandemic levels in July, with Tulsa at 3.1% unemployment and Oklahoma City at 2.8%, well below the national rate.

These numbers show progress in Oklahoma and that residents want to work.

Some workers may be searching in different industries. Employers, particularly those on the lower end of the economy, are increasing hourly wages to attract workers.

A lot of shifting is occurring in the workforce.

To help job seekers and employers find each other, the Tulsa World Media Co. is partnering with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and Green Country Workforce for a career fair.

This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Central Park Hall at Expo Square, 1701 S. Sandusky Ave. It is free and open to the public.

Keynote speaker Kari Mirabal will present workshops focused on unique networking strategies starting at 10:30 a.m. For details, go to tulsacareerfair.com.

Recently, two federal pandemic safety nets ended: the eviction moratorium and additional unemployment benefits. For millions, these were lifelines during the time of shutdowns.

Featured video:

Elizabeth Prann joins HLN's Robin Meade to give helpful tips on how to re-enter the workforce with pandemic-related gaps in a resume.
