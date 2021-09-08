Editorial: More jobs available now than in the past year. Come find out local options.

The American economy continues to open and grow, giving job seekers more options for getting back into the workforce.

U.S employers added 235,000 jobs last month, dropping the unemployment rate to 5.2%, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday.

Also last week, Oklahoma reported the lowest number of first-time claims for unemployment since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It marked the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending March 14, 2020.

Both initial and ongoing claims averaged over a four-week period are trending down in Oklahoma.

Tulsa and Oklahoma City unemployment rates reached prepandemic levels in July, with Tulsa at 3.1% unemployment and Oklahoma City at 2.8%, well below the national rate.

These numbers show progress in Oklahoma and that residents want to work.

Some workers may be searching in different industries. Employers, particularly those on the lower end of the economy, are increasing hourly wages to attract workers.