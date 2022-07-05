Editorial: Medicaid expansion working; move forward putting patients first

In the year since Oklahoma Medicaid expansion went into effect, health care coverage was extended to at least 280,000 residents. But, unknown consequences lie ahead with privatized management.

The expanded health care program has been life-changing for many Oklahomans. Many are receiving preventative care for the first time and getting treatment for ailments long ignored.

The program makes coverage health coverage affordable to more lower-income families with the federal government paying 90% of the cost. It was made available through the Affordable Care Act.

For years, Oklahoma lawmakers refused the program, wrongly arguing Congress couldn’t be trusted to fund the program. It likely had more to do with its nickname, Obamacare. Voters frustrated by this inaction used the initiative petition to eventually pass State Question 802, forcing the state to accept Medi-

caid expansion.

The coverage is for adults ages 19 to 64 earning less than 138% of the poverty level, which is $31,781 annually for a single parent and two children. To date, 39 states, including the District of Columbia have accepted the Medicaid expansion.

When Oklahoma voters approved the measure, the state had the second-highest U.S. uninsured rate of about 16%. It went down to about 9.6% as of April 25, according to a report from the Oklahoma Policy Institute that examined the first 10 months of the program.

The state paid about 8% of the total $808 million cost, or about $66 million, with most coming from the Supplemental Hospital Offset Payment Program, state’s tobacco tax and enhanced federal funds. The estimated cost for the expansion was $1.3 billion.

About 31% of Oklahomans — including 65% of the state’s children — are enrolled in Medicaid and 6% are participants of Medicaid expansion. The enrollees have been consistent in urban and rural areas and has benefited residents of every race, gender, age and county.

Of the nearly 280,000 Medicaid expansion enrollees, about 95,800 had been bridged over from another form of Medicaid, such as Insure Oklahoma, the report states.

This program is keeping Oklahomans healthy, workforces robust and rural hospitals in business. Despite the handwringing by lawmakers, Medicaid expansion is working as intended.

Gov. Kevin Stitt for years has advocated for a privatized managed care model instead of the fee-for-service system used by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, which administers the program. The Legislature approved that measure in this past session.

Oklahoma had a privatized system before with disastrous outcomes. Lawmakers argue this measure has safeguards to prevent a repeat.

We are dubious of these claims. Saving money in health care is done by cutting back services, lowering or stagnating reimbursement rates or increasing costs to patients. These are unacceptable to the goal for Medicaid.

Seeing the success of Medicaid expansion after a year, we urge lawmakers and program administrators to move forward with caution. Review the managed care to ensure patients are put first.

