Editorial: Medicaid expansion working as expected

When voters approved the measure, Oklahoma had the second highest uninsured rate in the nation at more than 16%.

That high uninsured rate factored into the poor rankings Oklahoma showed on nearly every health indicator, including obesity, heart disease, cancer, tobacco use and lack of exercise.

If people can’t access medical care, preventable conditions turn into chronic and severe illnesses.

Oklahoma expansion opened July 1 with about 170,000 new enrollments. A little more than 65,000 of those came from other Medicaid programs such as the state’s Insure Oklahoma option. A higher federal reimbursement comes to the state by shifting these members to expanded Medicaid.

The Legislature allocated $164 million for Medicaid. But the agency is using that as a stabilization fund if federal allocation decreases. In its place, the state is applying about $1 billion from the COVID relief package to the program.

We share concerns from some lawmakers that the state’s appropriation for Medicaid not be used for other programs. It needs to remain as Medicaid funding as intended.