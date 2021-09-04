Editorial: Medicaid expansion working as expected

Fears that Medicaid expansion would overwhelm Oklahoma haven’t panned out; the system is working so far.
Oklahoma Health Care Authority CEO Kevin Corbett told lawmakers last week that estimates of 200,000 additional enrollments appear on track and that the agency hasn’t needed to add staff or had many problems finding providers for the new patients.
Among the questions were stories about people getting health care for the first time in decades. That is life-changing for those Oklahomans and will lead to better health outcomes for the state.
It’s what voters intended when they forced lawmakers to accept the expansion by approving State Question 802 last year. The cost is estimated at about $1.3 billion, with the federal government paying 90% through the Affordable Care Act.
For too long, elected leaders refused expansion, falsely claiming that the state couldn’t rely on Congress to fund the program. We suspected it had more to do with the Obamacare nickname attached to it.
That act of self-destructive partisanship meant Oklahomans paid for expanded Medicaid expansion in other states but couldn’t receive its benefits.
When voters approved the measure, Oklahoma had the second highest uninsured rate in the nation at more than 16%.
That high uninsured rate factored into the poor rankings Oklahoma showed on nearly every health indicator, including obesity, heart disease, cancer, tobacco use and lack of exercise.
If people can’t access medical care, preventable conditions turn into chronic and severe illnesses.
Oklahoma expansion opened July 1 with about 170,000 new enrollments. A little more than 65,000 of those came from other Medicaid programs such as the state’s Insure Oklahoma option. A higher federal reimbursement comes to the state by shifting these members to expanded Medicaid.
The Legislature allocated $164 million for Medicaid. But the agency is using that as a stabilization fund if federal allocation decreases. In its place, the state is applying about $1 billion from the COVID relief package to the program.
We share concerns from some lawmakers that the state’s appropriation for Medicaid not be used for other programs. It needs to remain as Medicaid funding as intended.
Overall, we have been satisfied with the administration of the program by the Health Care Authority. An effort to privatize management, led by Gov. Kevin Stitt, was set aside by the Oklahoma Supreme Court in June.