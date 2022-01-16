Editorial: McGirt not causing sky to fall as state leaders, law enforcement claim

Congress can shore up the gap, if it wants. It also could dissolve the reservations, though there is not much appetite for that in Washington, D.C., recognizing the long history of broken treaties and injustices in Indian Country.

The Tulsa World analysis shows that the tribes and U.S. attorneys have done a stellar job ramping up to adjust to the decision; dangerous criminals are not walking the streets. Though we want the statute of limitations issue addressed, that won’t be an problem for future crimes.

The infrastructure has shifted; for every crime, there is a jurisdiction. Some tribes are continuing expansions and adjustments.

This is no get-out-jail-free card. In some cases, defendants in retrials get the same or more severe sentences.

Just recently, former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years. This comes after three mistrials in Tulsa County District Court and a fourth ended with a conviction and 15-year sentence, reversed based on his tribal citizenship. Also, Jimcy McGirt received a life sentence on sex crimes in federal court—equivalent to his state conviction—after his victory at the U.S. Supreme Court.