Editorial: McGirt not causing sky to fall as state leaders, law enforcement claim

The sky-is-falling rhetoric from state leaders and local law enforcement over the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court McGirt decision appears to be a dramatic over-reaction.
The court in a 5-4 decision found that Congress never dissolved the Muscogee Nation reservation, and that has been extended to at least five other tribes. That means Oklahoma prosecutors have no authority on these reservations to try cases involving Indigenous people, moving jurisdiction to federal or tribal courts.
The pushback from those prosecutors and state leaders was swift, unrelenting and includes unfounded scare tactics.
There have been 235 inmates released—out of about 25,000 Oklahoma inmates—due to the decision with 71% charged in federal or tribal courts, according to Tulsa World reporter Curtis Killman in an analysis of records obtained through the Oklahoma Open Records Act.
Among those not charged, more than half were serving nonviolent, drug-related sentences. The others fell into a gap, typically with a non-tribal suspect on certain felonies falling outside a statute of limitations.
Congress can shore up the gap, if it wants. It also could dissolve the reservations, though there is not much appetite for that in Washington, D.C., recognizing the long history of broken treaties and injustices in Indian Country.
The Tulsa World analysis shows that the tribes and U.S. attorneys have done a stellar job ramping up to adjust to the decision; dangerous criminals are not walking the streets. Though we want the statute of limitations issue addressed, that won’t be an problem for future crimes.
The infrastructure has shifted; for every crime, there is a jurisdiction. Some tribes are continuing expansions and adjustments.
This is no get-out-jail-free card. In some cases, defendants in retrials get the same or more severe sentences.
Just recently, former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years. This comes after three mistrials in Tulsa County District Court and a fourth ended with a conviction and 15-year sentence, reversed based on his tribal citizenship. Also, Jimcy McGirt received a life sentence on sex crimes in federal court—equivalent to his state conviction—after his victory at the U.S. Supreme Court.
State and local leaders have evolved the ruling into a political wedge. Gov. Kevin Stitt called the decision “the most pressing issue” for Oklahoma, during a pandemic and economic fallout. Attorney General John O’Connor filed lawsuits to reverse the decision that includes several friend-of-the-court briefs including one approved by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.
Going into battle mode after the decision has worsened relationships between tribes and states. Those already were fragile after Stitt challenged the gaming compacts and ended a compact for hunting and fishing licenses last month. It’s time to set it aside.
Oklahoma and the sovereign nations within its borders are stronger when working together. We appreciate efforts of the U.S. attorneys and tribal leaders in adjusting to McGirt.
