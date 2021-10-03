Editorial: Mayor Bynum's PAC not 'pro-Tulsa' or good way to govern

A political action committee formed by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum to target city councilors makes no sense and will do more harm than good while he’s in office.
Many questions remain unanswered about the Greater Tulsa PAC, most notably his definition of a “pro-Tulsa candidate.” We assume that means only people who completely agree with him.
Bynum claims the PAC is nonpartisan, but so far only Republicans are associated with it. If that doesn’t change, it puts partisanship back into City Hall.
There is nothing wrong with forming a PAC; it’s a legal and modern way to influence politics. Bynum’s biggest misstep is timing.
With nearly years left in his second term, this sows seeds of distrust from councilors and their constituents. If councilors don’t do what Bynum wants, he can use that PAC to back their opponents; a couple already believe they are on his hit list.
That kind of mean-spirited political maneuvering isn’t pro-Tulsa. It is a poor way of governing, creating divisions and weakening progress.
Coming into office after serving on the City Council, Bynum championed a leadership style of unity with promises to work with councilors. His use of a PAC to go after councilors is hypocritical and a far cry from that campaign pledge.
Tulsa’s strong-mayor form of government has given Bynum latitude to accomplish almost all of his objectives. The biggest pushbacks have been in the citywide mask mandate and the proposed-but-dropped Office of Independent Monitor.
Both of those were Bynum’s recommendations. Councilors didn’t outright object to the proposals but quibbled with the details on scope and power.
That is a democracy, not dysfunction.
Elected officials aren’t supposed to agree in lockstep on everything. A better community comes from different perspectives finding common ground.
It’s a messy, emotional but necessary process.
Elected government executives, whether governor or mayor, are expected to engage in good faith with their legislative counterparts. Using a PAC to bully them into agreement gives power to campaign financing over skills of negotiation and diplomacy.
Bynum needs to rethink his association and use of the PAC while serving as mayor. He will have plenty of time to play kingmaker when he leaves office.
