Editorial: Mayor Bynum's PAC not 'pro-Tulsa' or good way to govern

A political action committee formed by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum to target city councilors makes no sense and will do more harm than good while he’s in office.

Many questions remain unanswered about the Greater Tulsa PAC, most notably his definition of a “pro-Tulsa candidate.” We assume that means only people who completely agree with him.

Bynum claims the PAC is nonpartisan, but so far only Republicans are associated with it. If that doesn’t change, it puts partisanship back into City Hall.

There is nothing wrong with forming a PAC; it’s a legal and modern way to influence politics. Bynum’s biggest misstep is timing.

With nearly years left in his second term, this sows seeds of distrust from councilors and their constituents. If councilors don’t do what Bynum wants, he can use that PAC to back their opponents; a couple already believe they are on his hit list.

That kind of mean-spirited political maneuvering isn’t pro-Tulsa. It is a poor way of governing, creating divisions and weakening progress.