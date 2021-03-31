Editorial: Mayfest's return to downtown Tulsa is the latest sign that things are looking brighter

Remember when Mayfest organizers had nothing more threatening than the chance of a spring thunderstorm to worry about?

Nature’s true destructive potential showed the city what it could do with the pandemic of 2020, which, among many other things, led to the annual art show’s cancellation.

The latest example that normalcy — after a fashion — is returning to the world was last week’s announcement that Mayfest is coming back.

The mostly outdoor event that was a mainstay of downtown life prior to the pandemic is set to return May 7-9 on the north edge of downtown, from the Tulsa Arts District to historic Greenwood.

The Tulsa Health Department has approved the safety plan compiled for the festival. That means masked vendors, staff and volunteers. Guests will be strongly encouraged to mask up, too.

The festival will be engineered to provide for one-way traffic flow where possible, hand-washing facilities or hand-sanitizing stations, physical barriers and guides to create social distance and touchless payment options where possible.

Mayfest will limit indoor events, keep attendance there at a minimum and maintain appropriate health protocols.