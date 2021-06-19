Editorial: Mass grave search opens up troubling questions

The wait is hard, particularly as the new graves open troubling questions. While most remains are in good shape, some answers may be difficult to obtain due to deterioration, particularly in the case of an infant..

Meanwhile, examination has started in the Rolling Oaks Cemetery in south Tulsa. Some oral histories say the formerly all-Black cemetery was the location for burial of massacre victims.

No matter the outcome, the effort is a worthy and important use of public funding and time. It is never too late to seek justice. The search for truth in history is valid and necessary, no matter where it leads.

When Mayor G.T. Bynum announced plans in 2018 to begin the search, he said, “I think if there are mass graves there, the citizens of Tulsa deserve to know and the victims and their families deserve to know.”

Those words continue to hold true.

The massacre took place over two days 100 years ago followed by about 80 years of cover-ups and denials.

Getting to truth starts by getting through that cover-up, and it will surely take patience and time.