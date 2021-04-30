Editorial: Mask mandate may be expiring but virus not evaporated

Tulsa’s mask mandate expires Friday. As intended, it reduced the spread of the COVID-19 virus and took pressure off hospitals as they were overwhelmed with critical patient loads.

Data from the Tulsa Health Department indicate the time is right for easing back on a mandate with the county largely at a moderate risk for spread. A couple of pockets of low risk exist, and another two spots for high risk linger.

Prevention from masks, distancing and hand-washing added to the aggressive vaccination program have led to the improved rates.

The numbers are moving in the right direction, but the virus isn’t gone and new strains are popping up. Even with the force of law removed, it’s still important for people to continue wearing masks and adhering the prevention guidelines.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently revised its mask guidelines, stating fully vaccinated people could forgo face covering outdoors, but not in crowded spaces like sports stadiums. It’s critical to follow the CDC recommendations to keep the trends going downward.

It took courage on behalf of the Tulsa City Councilors and Mayor G.T. Bynum to enact the mandate nine months ago. The action was necessary and effective.