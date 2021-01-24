Editorial: Make voter registration automatic in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Legislature has already bought into the idea of automatic registration, so it shouldn't be difficult for it to add a reasonable deadline. Without one, it seems likely that the bureaucracy will continue to nod obligingly and do less than is needed.

Kirt's other two bills are also useful reforms.

One would require the state Election Board to establish a website to allow Oklahomans to register to vote online by the end of the year. That's also an obvious step forward.

The other would allow absentee voters who are unable to vote in person because of a physical incapacity, or their designee, to hand-deliver their sealed ballot to their county election board. Currently, those ballots must be mailed.

While we're on the topic, we'll add another voting reform that isn't on Kirt agenda, but should be: Eliminating the notary requirement for absentee voting.

The Legislature allowed that during the 2020 election, and we haven't seen any credible evidence that it didn't work well. Voter participation obviously would have been even worse in Oklahoma had the notary mandate been in effect.