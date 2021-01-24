Editorial: Make voter registration automatic in Oklahoma

State Sen. Julia Kirt has taken up the civic issue of increasing voter registration, and she deserves bipartisan support.
Kirt has filed three bills designed to reform the state's voting laws.
The most important of those is Senate Bill 205, which would implement automatic voter registration when an eligible voter gets a state driver’s license or ID. The measure would direct the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety to provide electronic records of each person who is a qualified voter, or who will be a qualified voter within the next two years. Those who aren’t interested in voting would be allowed to opt out.
When he was a state senator, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt successfully passed similar legislation, only without a deadline. For whatever reasons, the people responsible for the process have haven't gotten the job done in nearly six years.
Kirt points out a National Conference of State Legislatures report that shows 20 states have automatically register voters. It's system that has been tested and shown to work.
Only 55% of Oklahoma’s 2.85 million voting-eligible citizens cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential election, far below the national average of 66.4%.
Kirt is right when she says, “Automatic registration is a commonsense update to our voter system that protects the integrity of our elections while making the process more efficient and fair.”
The Oklahoma Legislature has already bought into the idea of automatic registration, so it shouldn't be difficult for it to add a reasonable deadline. Without one, it seems likely that the bureaucracy will continue to nod obligingly and do less than is needed.
Kirt's other two bills are also useful reforms.
One would require the state Election Board to establish a website to allow Oklahomans to register to vote online by the end of the year. That's also an obvious step forward.
The other would allow absentee voters who are unable to vote in person because of a physical incapacity, or their designee, to hand-deliver their sealed ballot to their county election board. Currently, those ballots must be mailed.
While we're on the topic, we'll add another voting reform that isn't on Kirt agenda, but should be: Eliminating the notary requirement for absentee voting.
The Legislature allowed that during the 2020 election, and we haven't seen any credible evidence that it didn't work well. Voter participation obviously would have been even worse in Oklahoma had the notary mandate been in effect.
Unfortunately, the one-year exemption to the mandate has expired, meaning future elections will include a needless bureaucratic step for many absentee voters, and one that is clearly dangerous in a pandemic.
