Editorial: Majority of Oklahoma State School Board out of touch with the public districts they represent

Against the advice of the education department’s legal counsel and Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, the board’s majority voted in agreement with the charter school association.

Tulsa and Oklahoma City districts have the most to lose because they sponsor most of the state’s charter schools, but statewide online charter schools extend the funding threat to all districts. The move puts traditional districts in competition with its charters over limited available funds.

State board members voting in favor were Trent Smith, Estela Hernandez, Brian Bobek and Jennifer Monies.

A court will determine whether the board has the power to redistribute taxes in this way. Other pending legal challenges are allegations the state board violated the open meeting laws and conflicts of interest on the issue.

Regardless of the legal outcome, it is not in the state’s interest to have so many districts at odds with the state’s governing board.

State education board members make difficult and sometimes unpopular decisions. But, to be so out of sync with so many school leaders indicates a troubling fundamental schism.

We hope the board members can listen more to public school officials and find common ground to avoid these types of costly lawsuits.