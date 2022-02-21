Editorial: Major television productions set in Tulsa area to heighten city profile

Academy Award-winning actor Sylvester Stallone is slated to star in “Tulsa King” as a gangster released from prison after 25 years and starting over in Tulsa. The character assembles a new crew to continue the criminal enterprise.

Fans of Sheridan are drawn to the sprawling storytelling of conflict and political undertones. The plotlines may be gritty, but it will heighten the city’s profile having the name attached.

The legend of Bass Reeves goes in the other direction, one of law and justice. It’s an inspirational tale of how the first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi arrested more than 3,000 criminals, killed 14 and did so having never been shot.

Reeves was born a slave and fled during the Civil War to Indian Territory, living among the Seminole, Cherokee, and Creek Indians. He picked up their languages and customs while developing tracking skills. He was hired as a marshal under U.S. Judge Isaac Parker of Fort Smith, Arkansas, known as the “hanging judge.”

Indian Territory had become a lawless region harboring murderers, thieves and fugitives among the rugged landscape. Reeves was among the lawmen sent to clean it up.