Editorial: Major television productions set in Tulsa area to heighten city profile

Two television projects gaining buzz will be a boon for Tulsa and Oklahoma, adding to their growing reputation for being friendly to film and video productions.
Creator of the modern-day Western “Yellowstone” and crime thriller “Mayor of Kingstown,” Taylor Sheridan, announced the backdrop of his next series will be Tulsa. Also, a series based on the life of 19th century Black lawman Bass Reeves will star David Oyelowo, of “Selma” fame.
It’s unknown if productions will be shooting in the city or state. But, the name recognition in Sheridan’s “Tulsa King,” and true story of Reeves are enough to bring welcomed attention. The projects are bound for Paramount+.
This comes on the heels of the critically successful “Reservation Dogs” on FX — created by Tulsa’s Sterlin Harjo and shot around Okmulgee — and the filming of “Killers of the Flower Moon” by director Martin Scorsese in Osage County. Tulsa filmmaker John Swab continues making productions in the city, and the 2020 award-winning movie “Minari” by Lee Isaac Chung was shot in the Tulsa area.
Academy Award-winning actor Sylvester Stallone is slated to star in “Tulsa King” as a gangster released from prison after 25 years and starting over in Tulsa. The character assembles a new crew to continue the criminal enterprise.
Fans of Sheridan are drawn to the sprawling storytelling of conflict and political undertones. The plotlines may be gritty, but it will heighten the city’s profile having the name attached.
The legend of Bass Reeves goes in the other direction, one of law and justice. It’s an inspirational tale of how the first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi arrested more than 3,000 criminals, killed 14 and did so having never been shot.
Reeves was born a slave and fled during the Civil War to Indian Territory, living among the Seminole, Cherokee, and Creek Indians. He picked up their languages and customs while developing tracking skills. He was hired as a marshal under U.S. Judge Isaac Parker of Fort Smith, Arkansas, known as the “hanging judge.”
Indian Territory had become a lawless region harboring murderers, thieves and fugitives among the rugged landscape. Reeves was among the lawmen sent to clean it up.
Reeves led the kind of life needing to be known, both in fact and in the inspiration of nonfiction. Hopefully, it will bring forth other stories of Black Americans who shaped this country.