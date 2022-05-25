Editorial: Lots of winners in the Oklahoma budget; public education big loser

Oklahoma's priorities are outlined in the state budget approved by the Legislature and waiting for Gov. Kevin Stitt's approval. There are quite a few winners and public education as the big loser.

The budget of $9.8 billion was largely crafted behind closed doors by a small group of Republican lawmakers and rolled out about a week ago. That's been the typical way state budgets have been created.

This budget is nearly 10% higher than last year and more money would go into savings, expected to hit $2.6 billion next year.

Among the top priorities are about 5,000 people with cognitive and developmental disabilities waiting for waivers to get services in their homes or community group settings ($32.5 million). The list is more than a decade wait. This amount is necessary, and we hope changes were made to ensure the list doesn't grow again.

Lawmakers carved out nearly $700 million to lure an electric vehicle battery manufacturer, known to be Panasonic, to Pryor's Mid-America Industrial Park. It's unknown if the company has decided whether that's enough to make the move.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol would get about $14.2 million for troopers to get a 30% pay hike. Higher education would receive a 7.45% bump, including $17 million for scholarships as incentives to enter the teaching profession.

Oklahomans would get rebates of $75 per individual or $150 per couple, taking about $181 million from the budget, to be paid in December.

Lawmakers passed, but many questioned, the undefined projects in the $250 million for the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity Fund. With the problems of state vendor contracts in the past two years, lawmakers have reason for skepticism.

By far the biggest loser is public education. It received a .5% increase, equating to about $17 million. However, that amount is line-itemed to things like DNA kits for parents worried about kidnappings.

Yet, expect elected officials to criticize public school outcomes. They can only blame themselves when they care more about school bathroom policies than classroom sizes and retention of experienced teachers.

It's worth a reminder that 22 senators and the governor were willing to pay about $161 million to private schools through a voucher scheme. Senate Bill 1647 was narrowly defeated by 22-24, so it never advanced. It will return next session.

Brain health remains on the lower end of priorities. The state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse shows a 5.78% bump, or about $18.6 million. Included in the funding are provider rate increases and family court expansions.

Oklahoma's brain health problems are significant and worsening.

We have a youth suicide epidemic with a rate at least 32% higher than the national average, a 12% increase in Oklahoma deaths during the pandemic from addiction and suicide and a 40% jump in people living on Tulsa's streets.

State Question 781, passed by voters in 2016, remains unfunded. The law requires taking savings from lower prison populations and putting into local mental health programs, distributed to county governments. The tab is $50 million so far. Lawmakers are willfully violating this law.

