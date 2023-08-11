State Superintendent Ryan Walters' threat of a hostile state takeover of Tulsa Public Schools is political posturing, but it has the potential to cause great harm to the metro area and more than 33,000 students.

Tulsans cannot sit on the sidelines. The danger of losing local control of our schools is real and long-lasting.

Walters is using a national right-wing playbook by taking power over schools they don't like. Texas Gov. Rick Abbott took over Houston schools in March, and Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis assumed control of a college oversight board.

It's obvious that Walters wants a piece of this national attention. He continuously ups the ante on rhetoric, a not-so-sly distraction from his own problems, which include audits of his mismanagement of $8 million in federal pandemic funds and growing resignations in his state agency.

He has stepped outside precedent to ignore his agency's recommendation to approve TPS for accreditation. Instead, he is looking to pull accreditation or put the district on probation based on dubious legal reasoning and distorted facts.

Depending on the option, he could fire TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist and install his own choice, who would be responsible to him, not to the elected school board. He could dismantle the local board. This means Tulsans would have no recourse if they disagreed with choices that hand-picked superintendent made.

This is about as anti-American as it gets. Walters is ignoring the will of Tulsa voters for personal gain. It goes against our shared democratic principles.

Information Walters presented at a press conference last week was full of misinformation, easily dismissed by available public records. He also threatened to eject reporters who gave public advance notice of the event, which was held at the Tulsa County Republican Party headquarters. That isn't the behavior of a transparent leader.

Walters has not answered questions about what would happen to magnet programs, North Tulsa Education Task Force efforts, open transfer polices, charter school sponsorships, workforce programs, curriculum, teacher pay and benefits, recruiting efforts, and partnerships with Tulsa Community College, CareerTech and emerging business apprenticeship programs.

No evidence indicates that state bureaucrats are better at running local schools than local superintendents and school boards are. Researchers at Brown University and the University of Virginia's 2021 analysis of 35 state takeovers of schools found on average "no evidence that takeover generates academic benefits.”

Legislators ought to be taking notice. The State Education Board used to be a good check on the state superintendent. But under Gov. Mary Fallin and State Superintendent Janet Barresi, lawmakers ceded all board appointments to the executive branch.

Now the State Education Board has shown no independence, with all members voting the way Walters — and by extension Gov. Kevin Stitt — wants. Lawmakers need to take back their power.

Walters' move falls in line with the recent trend of centralizing power at the state level at the expense of local governments in regulations of public health, energy, minimum wage, housing and guns.

In the meantime, conservative lawmakers must speak up. TPS has challenges reflective of community challenges, but these are best served with local solutions.

If Walters truly wants to help, he can start by offering state resources, meeting with all TPS board members and cutting out the theater. If not, then this is just another of his attention-seeking power plays.

