Editorial: Lopsided filing leaves voters without options for Oklahoma Legislature

The midterm election filings ended with some crowded races, but 44% of the legislative seats are a done deal.

Of the 125 legislative offices up for election in November, fewer than one-third will be contested, according to an analysis from Oklahoma Watch. Of the 55 unopposed candidates, 53 are incumbents, indicating constituents are generally happy with those representatives.

The two open seats drawing only one newcomer are in Tulsa's House District 69 with insurance agent Mark Tedford replacing Rep. Sheila Dills and Senate District 14 in south Oklahoma with Jerry Alvord as the lone candidate.

This lopsided filing doesn't give voters any options. Even with a popular incumbent, a campaign gives voters a chance to review an official's record and have public discussion of issues. It's an opportunity for the community to engage with their representative about priorities.

It's not a new problem. In the 2020 election, Oklahoma had 50 uncontested races of the 125 legislative seats up for grabs. This put Oklahoma as the nation's fifth highest in percentage of races without two challengers from major parties.

In 2012, there were about 60 uncontested legislative seats. The outrage over underfunded schools led to a surge of filings in 2016 and 2018.

The district attorney and judge races are worse. Of the 27 district attorney elections, 22 are unopposed, including Tulsa County's incumbent Steve Kunzweiler.

Of the 14 district judge offices that cover Tulsa County, 12 are uncontested. Out of the statewide 21 associate judge elections, 19 drew only one candidate, including Tulsa County incumbent Cliff Smith.

Various reasons keeping people from seeking public service.

Money is a major factor. Nationally, the price tag for a state legislative campaign averaged about $150,000 in recent election cycles. The commitment and connections it takes to leap that hurdle discourage many from running for office.

Campaigning has other rigors requiring more than what most people wish to bear. Public scrutiny, personal attacks, long hours on the road, knocking on doors and making phone calls takes time and energy.

Politics can be a particularly rough business, especially for people of color, women, LGBTQ candidates and those of different faiths.

Many legislative districts are also drawn in a way making them uncompetitive and difficult to crack. In a one-party dominated state, like Oklahoma, it's another challenge.

Attorneys often are reluctant to challenge incumbent judges and district attorneys. Losing could make it difficult when later appearing before the judge or needing to work with the district attorney.

Uncontested elections will happen, but when a growing number of elected positions are won by default, it may be time to re-examine the system. That means taking a look at campaign finance rules, redistricting, and other factors that are thinning the state's leadership pool.

Oklahoma is better represented when a variety of views and ideas are weighed. If the state's policy makers become a monolith, the policies they enact will become monolithic. And that will invariably leave many Oklahomans behind.

