Editorial: Long-term thinking needed for recruiting Tulsa Police

The $15,000 signing bonuses for new recruits to the Tulsa Police Department have made a marginal difference, causing officials to say they are “cautiously optimistic.”

It’s not the kind of change agent we’d hoped, but the incentive is important and, hopefully, the start to more long-term recruitment programs.

TPD joins the nation in a shortage of officers. Like many industries, the pandemic brought along an unexpected wave of early retirements. Law enforcement faced the additional challenge of criticism brought on by national high-profile police shootings, followed by protests and calls for greater oversight. While some of those reforms deserve debate and consideration, it made recruitment and retention more difficult.

Rather than view this as a harbinger for chaos and crime, we prefer to see opportunities.

Tulsa has all the components to attract young people into the law enforcement profession; it just needs more organization and leadership to get there.

TPD requires a college degree, which we view as critical to having officers with the kind of education needed for today’s expectations. Officers are moving into more community policing models, interacting with people from a variety of backgrounds including those with mental illness and youth in trauma. They are helping find solutions to problems such as homelessness, domestic violence and child abuse.

College provides an introduction into areas of sociology, psychology, health and other academic studies that aid in this type of work. The profession also offers an array of jobs that include traditional patrols, data analysis, community outreach and other specialties.

A more educated workforce provides a safer, more productive city.

Widening the applicant pool means Tulsa needs more college-degreed people and keeping salaries competitive. A start is to recruit in high schools.

Tulsa Community College, with its Achieves program and other financial aid packages, gives students an affordable — and sometimes free — associate’s degree. The city boasts several universities to finish a bachelor’s degree. TPD already has partnerships with Northeastern State University and Oklahoma State University-Tulsa to give course credit for the police academy.

Imagine a TPD-led program that recruits high school students with a promise of an academy placement after the completion of a degree. The students would be provided a mentor and academic supports through that journey. Perhaps a scholarship program could help with those last two years or with expenses like books.

By the time students obtain a degree, they are familiar with TPD and its standards, cutting down on academy failures.

It’s not hard to see how this sort of program would appeal to first-generation college graduates.

This kind of thinking is the long game; the payoff wouldn’t be realized for four to six years. It would require a coordinator and ongoing resources. But, that’s what is needed to build a stronger pipeline for an educated police force.

This month, TPD filled 11 of 30 spots in its academy. It’s the lowest in a decade. The city was right to invest in bonuses to boost those numbers, but that’s a temporary, short-term fix.

We encourage city and police officials to think big and to think long-term. Use this moment to create game-changing programs for TPD and life-altering opportunities for future officers.