Editorial: Local vaccination site sets goal of 6,000 doses a day

The Tulsa County COVID-19 vaccination effort is shifting into a higher gear.

The city is set to become home to a distribution center with the capacity to administer at least 6,000 shots a day, officials announced last week.

That’s more like it.

Frankly, whether it was an issue of vaccine supply or processing, the state’s efforts to vaccinate at-risk Oklahomans against the potentially deadly disease has had a bottleneck in Tulsa.

The evidence was obvious: Tulsans were travelling far and wide to get vaccinations in other cities. We know locals who went to McAlester, Claremore, Adair and Lawton for their first dose.

Using federal and state assets and local leadership, the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency is stepping up to help move the process much faster — more than 6,000 doses a day.

About half a dozen sites are under consideration for the megapoint of delivery location.