Editorial: Local data part of decision-making in schools lifting mask mandates

Officials were smart to change course. That localized information has been critical for mayors, school leaders and local public health workers who depend on it to make adjustments in prevention protocols.

It’s not just for implementing policies requiring masks; it’s also for lifting them. In some cases, residents have decided to get vaccinated based on the information.

Most State Health Department statistics, such as teen pregnancies and infant mortality, are categorized by county. But an ongoing pandemic necessitates treating statistics around the deadly virus differently.

In urban areas such as Tulsa, county-level data don’t help. Cities such as Sand Springs, Jenks, Broken Arrow and Sapulpa get dwarfed by the metro areas. It’s impossible to know if an uptick comes from one outlying community, a couple of neighborhoods or across the board.

Perhaps one day COVID-19 can be tracked at the county level, but we’re not there yet.

Officials are ready to make swift changes if the virus shows significant changes in variants, spread and breakthrough cases. School administrators and elected board members have proven they will make data-based decisions when it comes to public health.