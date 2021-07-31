Editorial: Listen with an open mind to neighbors who have been the targets of hate

“What we have seen at OCCJ is that the more meaningful a relationship is between individuals who are different, the less likely it is for those people to dismiss (one another’s) opinions,” he said. “If I have a friend who tells me they’ve experienced something … I don’t understand, if I care for this friend, I will ask questions and try to understand where they’re coming from.”

That’s a variation on ancient wisdom that empathy is the essential human emotion and our best hope for survival.

As Walt Whitman said, “I do not ask the wounded person how he feels. I myself become the wounded person.”

Those who have not felt the sting of discrimination are privileged. Unless they are willing to listen to those who have, that privilege becomes a debilitating arrogance, a false assumption that because I have not been a target of hate, no one has been a target of hate.

There is power when people listen to each other with open minds and accept what is being said.

That message does not just apply to racial minorities. Anyone who can be labeled as “the other” — religious minorities, LGBTQ Oklahomans, those with physical, mental or intellectual disabilities — knows a different world than the privileged, and one that deserves to be understood.