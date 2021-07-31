Editorial: Listen with an open mind to neighbors who have been the targets of hate

Opinions about life in Oklahoma vary greatly depending on a person’s race, and people of all races need to pay attention.
The recent survey from Evolve Research, on behalf of five nonprofits, found that Black Oklahomans have a dramatically different experience than white Oklahomans.
Some 81% of Black respondents say they have been the target of racism, compared to 26% of whites, and 81% of Black people in the state have witnessed racism toward someone else, compared to 54% of whites.
Put another way by reporter Randy Krehbiel, the data mean 46% of white Oklahomans said they have never witnessed racism.
Moises Echeverria, executive director of the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice, pointed out that it is easy to dismiss things not personally experienced. OCCJ is one of the nonprofit groups that participated in the survey.
That’s where meaningful contact and listening come in.
“What we have seen at OCCJ is that the more meaningful a relationship is between individuals who are different, the less likely it is for those people to dismiss (one another’s) opinions,” he said. “If I have a friend who tells me they’ve experienced something … I don’t understand, if I care for this friend, I will ask questions and try to understand where they’re coming from.”
That’s a variation on ancient wisdom that empathy is the essential human emotion and our best hope for survival.
As Walt Whitman said, “I do not ask the wounded person how he feels. I myself become the wounded person.”
Those who have not felt the sting of discrimination are privileged. Unless they are willing to listen to those who have, that privilege becomes a debilitating arrogance, a false assumption that because I have not been a target of hate, no one has been a target of hate.
There is power when people listen to each other with open minds and accept what is being said.
That message does not just apply to racial minorities. Anyone who can be labeled as “the other” — religious minorities, LGBTQ Oklahomans, those with physical, mental or intellectual disabilities — knows a different world than the privileged, and one that deserves to be understood.
State and city leaders ought to take note of these results.
When Oklahomans feel left out, targeted and the victims of discrimination, their experience becomes a growing cancer. It will harm the state’s workforce, education system and quality of life. It breeds discontent. It creates a society that is inherently unstable.
The only way to change course is through embracing diversity, equity and inclusion at home, on the job, in society and in public policy and letting that ethic shape the way we respond to one another and behave as a society.
