Editorial: Listen to the experts about COVID treatments

This has been a phenomenon since the pandemic began, with social media fanning the false information flames.

Some early theories were proven wrong when drugs were subjected to clinical trials, such as the malaria treatment hydroxychloriquine. Ivermectin, a veterinary drug to get rid of parasites, became the popular fringe treatment after the discredited Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance promoted it without evidence.

Veterinarians say they don’t use ivermectin to treat COVID in animals; so neither should humans.

Dr. Bratzler said treatments including ivermectin continue to proliferate as false information.

“I see so many different things that are promoted on social media that have not been shown to improve survival or patient outcomes. A whole host of vitamins, antibiotics, corticosteroids. We use steroids in hospitalized patients. They’re (not recommended) in outpatients with COVID,” he said.