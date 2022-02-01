Editorial: Listen to the experts about COVID treatments

As Oklahoma’s COVID infection rates and hospitalizations set new records, bogus and unproven treatments have increased in circulation as well.
One of the biggest letdowns during the pandemic has been the politicizing of public health. That’s extended into patients demanding ineffective treatments, largely based on what they’ve read online.
Doctors and other experts in the infectious disease field are warning against this type of misinformation.
It’s an odd paradox: Americans resistant to vaccines tend to embrace — even demand — treatments that are useless or experimental.
Last week, Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, addressed the issue. He said the only treatments shown to work are the antivirals Paxlovid and Molnupiravir; Remdesivir, which is routinely given to hospitalized patients and now has authorization for outpatient use; and the monoclonal antibody cocktail Sotrovimab.
Yet, patients will come into hospitals or doctors’ offices wanting other prescription medications for off-brand use or try combinations of over-the-counter drugs.
This has been a phenomenon since the pandemic began, with social media fanning the false information flames.
Some early theories were proven wrong when drugs were subjected to clinical trials, such as the malaria treatment hydroxychloriquine. Ivermectin, a veterinary drug to get rid of parasites, became the popular fringe treatment after the discredited Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance promoted it without evidence.
Veterinarians say they don’t use ivermectin to treat COVID in animals; so neither should humans.
Dr. Bratzler said treatments including ivermectin continue to proliferate as false information.
“I see so many different things that are promoted on social media that have not been shown to improve survival or patient outcomes. A whole host of vitamins, antibiotics, corticosteroids. We use steroids in hospitalized patients. They’re (not recommended) in outpatients with COVID,” he said.
For those who have milder symptoms and able to recover at home, doctors say to hydrate, to eat a good diet and to rest but also move around, like with walking.