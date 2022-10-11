Editorial: Listen and act on what the Suicide Moms are saying

Five years ago a trio of women were strangers as they went through a similar tragedy within the same month. Today, they are arm-in-arm asking Oklahoma to change.

They call themselves the Suicide Moms, unafraid of the descriptive word stigmatized in too many spaces. The group is part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to provide support for those grieving loved ones who died by suicide.

They also advocate for health care improvements and work to break down the stigma about mental health disorders. They do this to prevent the Suicide Moms group from getting bigger.

In a story from reporter Tim Stanley, the three women realized that their children died by suicide within weeks of each other. It created a unique bond.

“I hear people talk about healing,” said Barbara Hathcock, who lost her 36-year-old son, Keith Jones, on Oct. 23, 2017. “I don’t think you heal from this so much as you accept. It’s an acceptance you come to. And it takes time.”

Sadly, Oklahoma has hundreds of thousands of people who have lost loved ones to suicide. The state has not been mentally well for quite some time, often ranking well above the national average for indicators on suicide and disorders leading to suicide.

In 2019, the state’s suicide rate was 21 deaths per 100,000 residents, compared to the U.S. rate of 14.5 deaths. Since then, suicide deaths have increased.

New provisional data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a 4% rise in suicide deaths from 2020 to 2021. Boys and men significantly exceed women in suicide deaths. The largest increase by age among males was among 15- to 24-year-olds, with an 8% jump.

The data did not have state-by-state information, but local officials are warning of worsening mental health disorders and suicides since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, Zack Stoycoff, executive director of the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative, called youth suicide a “true epidemic” in the state. He noted that suicide and overdose deaths among those 10-17 are 32% above the national average.

Overall, Oklahoma’s rate of suicide outpaces homicides three to one. More than half of all gun deaths in the state are from suicide, at 64%.

Much is needed to save lives, such as ensuring parity between physical and mental health treatment, bolstering substance and alcohol abuse programs, and incentivizing people to enter mental health professions.

Stigma is still a problem — one the Suicide Moms are willing to tackle.

“I feel like it’s getting better, people talking about mental health and suicidal ideation,” said Shannon Schwarz, who lost her 16-year-old son, Jaymeson West, on Sept. 29, 2017.

“But there’s still a stigma. And so when it happens to you, you do feel like you’re the only person that’s ever gone through this. That’s what we’ve got to change.”

We thank the Suicide Moms for their willingness to share their stories.

For help, call 988 — the new national mental health hotline staffed 24 hours a day with trained counselors and ability to link to local resources.