The latest Oklahoma contribution to the national book hysteria is a Senate bill that would set up committees to determine "community standards," create a new organization system for libraries and ban some books for teens.

Most concerning is how no librarians were asked of its impact or brought into the discussion. The details upend how public libraries operate.

Even more, the measure is an infringement on the freedom to access information, thoughts and perspectives found in books, magazines, newspapers and movies.

SB 397 would require libraries to sort by state-mandate age categories, limiting what youth can access. Committees would determine what content youth can access based on "community standards."

A vague section states that no material in a public library shall have content that an adult "applying contemporary community standards would find has a predominant tendency to appeal to a prurient interest in sex." That covers most of literature including the classics.

This framework is how widespread book bans begin.

Librarians, who have college degrees and expertise, already sort by content level, such as children's, tweens and young adults. All libraries have committees with community members to review complaints about material content.

In the Tulsa City-County Library only 14 requests for reconsideration have been made in 15 months. That is out of more than 7 million items checked out or renewed. About half of those complaints were for sexual content. Only one asked for complete removal, according to a story from Tulsa World reporter Kevin Canfield.

Public libraries operate like any other government agency. In Tulsa, an appointed board of local residents provides oversight. Some libraries operate as a department within the city.

For people who want a say in their public library, there are ways to do that now, just like with any public service.

This measure — sponsored by Sen. Warren Hamiton, R-McCurtain — is a solution with no problem. More specifically, this is a bill written by out-of-state interests pushing a right-wing agenda that Oklahoma doesn't need.

No society has fared well by limiting, censoring and banning literature. The recent scare tactics about children and pornography are not rooted in facts.

We encourage parents to be involved in their children's reading choices. We also recognize individuals have varying views on appropriateness. The current approach in public libraries hits the right balance.

A shared goal ought to be inspiring more readers, from children to adults, not building obstacles to that.

America has gone through this before, most notoriously with two Red Scares in the 20th century. It turned American against American out of needless fear stoked by those in power for their own gain.

That time inspired great literature such as Arthur Miller's "The Crucible" and Ray Bradbury's "Fahrenheit 451." We suggest lawmakers add those to their reading lists.

All senators approving the measure were Republicans. The only Republicans opposing were Sens. Tom Dugger of Stillwater, Brenda Stanley of Midwest City and Roger Thompson of Okemah.

The unnecessary measure moves to the House, where we urge lawmakers to halt this from becoming law.