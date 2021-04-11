 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: Let's make highway choices on the basis of safety, traffic and costs
0 comments

Editorial: Let's make highway choices on the basis of safety, traffic and costs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Casino_riverwind.jpg

An Interstate 35 interchange that would help traffic to the Chickasaw Nation's Riverwind Casino is an issue of debate.

 Wayne Greene

Last week, the former speaker of the state House of Representatives questioned Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz about whether Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office intervened in a proposed new interchange at Interstate 35 and Oklahoma 9.

The interchange would relieve congestion near the Riverwind Casino, which is owned by the Chickasaw Nation. The $17 million project would include $10 million from the tribe, plus an easement donation, said Shannon, who is CEO of the tribally owned Chickasaw Community Bank.

A March 22 meeting that would have put the project into motion was canceled, Shannon said.

It’s no secret that the governor’s relationship with the state’s tribes has been rocky at times. Most recently, Stitt has been pushing for resolution to issues raised by last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in so-called McGirt case. The decision found that the Creek Nation reservation was never dissolved by Congress and that the state doesn’t have criminal jurisdiction there in cases involving Native Americans.

In responding to Shannon, Gatz said his office is seeking additional input from Stitt’s office because of uncertainty created by the McGirt case.

The McGirt case doesn’t address highways. The Supreme Court specifically limited its reach to criminal cases in the Creek Nation, but other courts have extended its effects throughout the eastern half of Oklahoma, and the McGirt logic could easily impact some of the most critical elements of state government, including taxation and regulation.

The Oklahomans using Interstate 35 and Oklahoma 9 are tax-paying citizens. That includes the Native Americans. They have the right to expect highway projects to be decided on a rational basis of cost, traffic and safety, not who owns a business at the end of the road.

We understand the governor’s concerns about the McGirt decision. He’s right to defend the state’s sovereignty, but we think the solution to the issue raised should settled in Congress, not on the state’s eight-year road plan.

Featured video:

Tulsa World Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene reads the April 11 editorial.
0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Dr. Kayse Shrum moves from the OSU Center for Health Sciences to the main campus
Editorial

Editorial: Dr. Kayse Shrum moves from the OSU Center for Health Sciences to the main campus

  • Updated

Shrum is a public college and Oklahoma higher education success story, the editorial says. A native of Coweta, she did undergraduate work at Connor State College, Northeastern State University and the University of Arkansas. She earned her medical degree at OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine. She also has completed executive leadership and management training programs at Harvard University and Stanford University.

Editorial: Former congressman to be next University of Tulsa president
Editorial

Editorial: Former congressman to be next University of Tulsa president

Best known to the public for his four years in Congress from eastern Oklahoma's 2nd District, Carson has legitimate academic credentials. He grew up in Jenks, earned his bachelor's degree at Baylor University with Phi Beta Kappa honors, attended Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar and earned a law degree from the University of Oklahoma. He is currently on the faculty at the University of Virginia, teaching courses in national security and the public sector.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News