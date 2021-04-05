Editorial: Legislature turns blind eye to choke-hold bill and other police reform proposals

But the Oklahoma Legislature won’t even talk about it. Goodwin’s bill didn’t get a committee hearing, one of five police reform bills she offered this year that didn’t get any consideration.

Other proposals that never got heard include a requirement that police body cams not be turned off to prevent the creation of evidence, creation of a statewide database and report on police use of force, putting police officer discipline issues outside collective bargaining agreements, and removal of qualified immunity as a defense for police officers liable for violating civil rights or failing to intervene when they see other officers violate civil rights.

“Accountability, fair application of law for all and proper consequences for actions for both the police and public is my goal,” Goodwin says. “Why is a bill banning an air choke or blood choke difficult to hear and harder to pass? Why knock against the requirement to have law enforcement properly use body cams that are already in inventory?”

Those are very good questions, which deserve an answer.

Goodwin’s proposals are neither radical nor unreasonable, and they deserved more courtesy from the legislative process. Refusing to give the bills any consideration won’t make the issues go away.