Editorial: Legislature takes little action on state voting laws

A proposal to strip state voters of the right to choose Electoral College electors (and give that privilege to the Legislature) unless Congress passed a specific set of voter restrictions, also got sidetracked for the year. Very good. There should be no place for such an undemocratic idea in Oklahoma law.

Other measures that deserved to move forward didn’t, including universal and automatic voter registration of eligible citizens and allowing mailed absentee ballots to be verified by photocopied ID. The exemption to the old notarization requirement worked well in 2020, and there’s no reason not to continue it, but because of the Legislature’s failure to act, Oklahomans wanting to vote by mail will once again need to find a notary to sign off on their ballots.

While the Legislature is putting off any big changes to state voting laws until next year, Congress is moving forward with the For the People Act. The U.S. House has passed the bill which includes several worthy reforms, including restoration of Voting Rights Act protections, online voter registration, improved campaign finance laws and an end to gerrymandering.

Despite the high interest early in the session, the Oklahoma Legislature doesn’t seem poised to do anything to voting laws this year. Congress should.