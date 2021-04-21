Editorial: Legislature moves to cover funeral costs of Guard members killed in state service

Here’s an idea no one seems to be against: The state should pick up the funeral costs of Oklahoma National Guard members killed in the line of duty to the state.

House Bill 2374 would provide up to $10,000 in funeral cost reimbursement for heroes of the Oklahoma National Guard or Oklahoma Air National Guard who die in the line of duty while on state active service.

It’s hard to believe that such a provision was missing from state law, but it was.

The measure, authored by Rep. Dean Davis of Broken Arrow and Sen. David Bullard of Durant passed both chambers of the Oklahoma Legislature without a single no vote. We expect Gov. Kevin Stitt to sign the bill into law and urge him to do so.

Federal benefits already cover members of the U.S. military — including nationally activated members of Guard units — who are killed in the line of federal duty.

But Guard members activated for state service, such as in the event of a weather emergency or a civil disturbance, aren’t eligible for those federal benefits.

In fact, until HB 2374, they weren’t eligible for any funeral benefits beyond insurance.