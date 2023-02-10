Public education remains a legislative priority with one camp focused on vouchers and others tackling problems from the teacher shortage crisis to low reading scores.

We do not support voucher proposals, also called education savings accounts, because it takes funding away from public education and gives to private schools without any financial or academic accountability. The plans are hatched by anti-public school entities outside Oklahoma and flies against the state’s constitution mandate to fund public schools.

Oklahoma has more than 540 school districts and does not need more. In addition to traditional districts, families can seek charter schools, virtual programs or transfers to other districts. More than 90% of children attend these public options.

Getting past that divisive issue are other education ideas worth consideration.

Most promising are proposals coming from Sen. Adam Pugh, chairman of the Senate education committee. His plan is a series of interconnected measures to improve teacher recruitment and retention and work toward better student outcomes.

The Edmond Republican spent months talking directly to hundreds of superintendents, teachers, parents and education advocacy groups. These proposals are rooted in actual concerns and thoughts from Oklahomans who spend their days in public schools.

Among Pugh’s measures directed at teachers are $241 million in graduated across-the-board teacher pay raises, 12 weeks paid maternity leave, scholarships for students entering education colleges, stipends for mentor teachers and licensure reciprocity in a multistate compact.

He includes $50 million for school safety, funding boosts for reading proficiency in kindergarten to third grade, giving high school credit for internships, combining the state virtual and charter school boards and replacing the attendance metric on the A-F report card with a “climate survey.”

Pugh’s proposal to adjust the funding formula to increase weights for kindergarten through third grade, special education, transportation, gifted/talented and socio-economic disadvantaged students is overdue.

We support adding extra funding for schools with high concentrations of poverty. A Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency report out last year found Oklahoma is the only state in a seven-state region not offering this financial support and has one of the highest concentrations of poverty in schools across the U.S.

When schools are educating larger groups of children in poverty, the challenges become magnified and resources even more difficult to obtain.

Those are all uniquely Oklahoma problems, and we are encouraged by the effort to address them. For too long, national wedge issues have distracted from finding Oklahoma solutions.

Public education in the last few years has become unnecessarily politicized, and teachers unfairly attacked. That needs to end. Public schools are a bedrock of many Oklahoma communities and create an even playing field for students despite of all backgrounds.

Oklahomans like their public schools and want the resources to make them better.

Lawmakers have a chance to get public schools on the right track, if they have the will to tune out the national noise and rhetoric.