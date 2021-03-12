Editorial: Legislators take aim on the rights of state Capitol protestors

For example, the bill restricts amplification that could "disturb other persons" and assembling "in such a way as to obstruct sidewalks." The problems here become clearer if you think back to recent mass education rallies at the Capitol.

Thinking back to those rallies, we remember amplification. In fact, it got pretty loud. How else do 25,000 people hear? The way we read HB 1822, anyone who disagrees with a protest rally would have control over the volume knob. Protest is a protected right, and a protest isn't a protest is the other side and unplug your amp.

We also remember people everywhere on the state Capitol grounds during those rallies. The huge mass of people was critical to the message: Thousands and thousands of teachers, students, parents and taxpayers demanding better school funding. Yes, there might have been enough people to block a sidewalk or two.

HB 1822 includes some things that are already illegal, some that ought to be illegal everywhere not just the Capitol, and others that shouldn't be illegal at all. That sounds like something that was patched together in haste and without care.

We urge lawmakers not to restrict the rights of Oklahomans to register their objections at the seat of state government without very close scrutiny.