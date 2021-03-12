Editorial: Legislators take aim on the rights of state Capitol protestors

After a difficult year of unrest, the Oklahoma Legislature is looking at several proposals to restrict what people can do during protests and to increase criminal penalties for those who overstep constitutional rights.
Some of those proposals may be needed, although turning up criminal penalties isn't ever going to prevent angry protests and might push them further. We'd urge lawmakers to only take these steps after very close scrutiny and maybe a little introspection.
Of the proposals we've reviewed, we're most skeptical of House Bill 1822, which sets up a laundry list of prohibited activities during protests in and around the state Capitol.
It includes some obvious things (no missiles), some dubious restrictions (no taping signs to trees) and some that would infringe on what have historically been legitimate conditions of protests at the Capitol.
We don't have an objection to portions of the proposal that ban the throwing of stones, possession of explosives or the vandalizing buildings, except we don't understand why these activities are only banned at state Capitol protests. If a missile isn't a good idea at a rally around 23rd Street and Lincoln Avenue, it isn't any better idea in downtown Tulsa. Why do lawmakers think they deserve a special level of protection?
Other portions of the bill go too far.
For example, the bill restricts amplification that could "disturb other persons" and assembling "in such a way as to obstruct sidewalks." The problems here become clearer if you think back to recent mass education rallies at the Capitol.
Thinking back to those rallies, we remember amplification. In fact, it got pretty loud. How else do 25,000 people hear? The way we read HB 1822, anyone who disagrees with a protest rally would have control over the volume knob. Protest is a protected right, and a protest isn't a protest is the other side and unplug your amp.
We also remember people everywhere on the state Capitol grounds during those rallies. The huge mass of people was critical to the message: Thousands and thousands of teachers, students, parents and taxpayers demanding better school funding. Yes, there might have been enough people to block a sidewalk or two.
HB 1822 includes some things that are already illegal, some that ought to be illegal everywhere not just the Capitol, and others that shouldn't be illegal at all. That sounds like something that was patched together in haste and without care.
We urge lawmakers not to restrict the rights of Oklahomans to register their objections at the seat of state government without very close scrutiny.
State Capitol protest rallies are a time-honored, constitutionally protected means of addressing grievances for our lawmakers. If legislators don't like them, the proper move is to solve the problems that gave rise to the protests in the first place, not to restrict the rights of the citizens.
Featured video: