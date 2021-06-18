Editorial: Legal and political challenges to Obamacare have fallen short

The Affordable Care Act — Obamacare — has survived another legal fight.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that those challenging the federal health coverage law in the latest case had no standing to bring their claims.

The high court's ruling isn't entirely satisfying to anyone involved because it didn't address the questions raised about the law's legality, only whether two individuals and more than a dozen states led by Texas had any right to take those issues to court. They don't, the court ruled on a 7-2 vote that included conservative and liberal justices.

This is the third time that Obamacare's opponents have brought increasingly creative and desperate challenges to the health care law before the high court and the third time they have been turned back. Although the justices involved have changed over the years and the court has clearly become more conservative, the common thread of the high court's public discussions seems to be that the Supreme Court shouldn't be used to make essentially political decisions about health care coverage law.

As Chief Justice John Roberts bluntly said during oral arguments on the Texas case, “that’s not our job.”