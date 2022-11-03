Editorial: Leaders can't promote political violence then act shocked when it happens

The 82-year-old husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the latest victim of politically motivated violence, a rapidly increasing problem.

Paul Pelosi was asleep when 42-year-old David DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home with a hammer and zip ties. The intent was to kidnap and harm the House speaker, who was absent, but the attack sent her husband into surgery for a fractured skull and other injuries. DePape faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Sadly but not surprisingly, fringe groups are posting lies about what happened, including that it was staged to get votes. Billionaire Elon Musk added to this problem by sharing fake information on his newly acquired Twitter platform, only to delete it later.

War-like rhetoric, violent imagery and proliferation of conspiracy theories contribute to this culture of anger and distrust. This is a bipartisan problem.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., was shot and wounded in June 2017 at a practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game by a left-wing extremist. Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot in head in January 2011 during a mass shooting at a political rally that left six people dead. The gunman was influenced by conspiracy theories and held anti-government and misogynistic views. A man armed with a gun and knife, upset about the reversal of Roe v. Wade, was arrested in June for making threats against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Political violence hit a zenith with the Jan. 6 insurrection as right-wing extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol. Among officers, more than 100 were injured, one died the following day and four died later by suicide. Four of the people who stormed the Capitol died on the day of the attack. Some lawmakers were within feet of rioters threatening their lives.

The U.S. Capitol Police investigated 9,625 threats against members of Congress last year, up from 3,939 in 2017.

One in six local election officials have been threatened, according to a Brennan Center survey released in March. A U.S. Marshals Service report states that the number of threats against the judiciary or other federal court officials resulting in an investigation rose from 363 in 2017 to 1,343 in 2021.

Armed vigilantes are showing up at ballot boxes, and lawmakers are reporting more vandalism and threats.

Violent political speech isn’t easing up, with inflammatory language commonly thrown about including trigger words like “civil war,” “tyranny” and “oppression.” Some candidates have upped the rhetoric with online images, such as of opponents in rifle-scope crosshairs.

This is more than the traditional claim of “fighting” for constituents; this is an insidious provocation to attack those who think differently.

Leaders promoting political violence as a way to rile their supporter base cannot be shocked when it happens.

It’s past time to tone it down and restore civility in political discourse. To continue down this road will only lead to more bloodshed and violence.