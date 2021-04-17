Editorial: Lawmakers use legislative stunt to revive bills that threaten the state's economy

Oklahoma lawmakers pulled an old trick to push through bills that could cost the state millions in revenue and tramples on transparency.

Proposals targeting LGTBQ people did not gain traction earlier in the session. Rather than try again next year, lawmakers used committee amendments on unrelated bills to keep them alive.

“Shucking” — stripping out language in a live bill and replacing it with something unrelated — is a stunt within legal and parliamentary boundaries but an illegitimate way to do the government’s business in the open with public debate.

Senate Bill 627 was introduced to re-create the Red River Boundary Commission. It passed through the Senate to the House.

There, it changed committees and authors, and the language was completely changed. In its place is the language from stalled House Bill 1888 that would ban any “form of gender or sexual diversity training or counseling” in public entities.

That has wide-ranging implications for the LGBTQ community, including resources school staffs can provide to students.

The same thing happened with a proposal to revive a ban on girls and women who are transgender from participating in sports of their gender.